Chi Kan Holdings to Announce Interim Results

Chi Kan Holdings Limited (HK:9913) has released an update.

Chi Kan Holdings Limited announced a board meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, to review and approve the company’s unaudited interim results and consider the distribution of an interim dividend. This meeting could influence investor sentiment as it may unveil the company’s financial health for the six months ending September 30, 2024.

