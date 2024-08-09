CHI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (Symbol: CHI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.95, changing hands as low as $10.94 per share. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHI's low point in its 52 week range is $9.70 per share, with $12.1094 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.99.

