CHI Advisors Updates Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

Fintel reports that CHI Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.20MM shares of Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX). This represents 6.56% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.57MM shares and 7.13% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.92% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pliant Therapeutics is $47.57. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 49.92% from its latest reported closing price of $31.73.

The projected annual revenue for Pliant Therapeutics is $5MM, a decrease of 48.48%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pliant Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 21.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLRX is 0.60%, an increase of 65.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.32% to 48,667K shares. The put/call ratio of PLRX is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Redmile Group holds 4,508K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,069K shares, representing an increase of 31.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLRX by 289.15% over the last quarter.

Trv Gp Iii holds 3,839K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,839K shares, representing a decrease of 52.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLRX by 83.06% over the last quarter.

Trv Gp Iv holds 2,133K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 1,981K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company.

Jennison Associates holds 1,734K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,741K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLRX by 49.03% over the last quarter.

Pliant Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pliant Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Pliant's lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins that is in development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, or IPF, and primary sclerosing cholangitis, or PSC. PLN-74809 has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for both IPF and PSC. Pliant is currently recruiting Phase 2a trials of PLN-74809 for the treatment of IPF and PSC. Pliant's second product candidate, PLN-1474, is a small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1 for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, which Pliant has partnered with Novartis. In addition to clinical stage programs, Pliant currently has two preclinical programs targeting oncology and muscular dystrophies.

