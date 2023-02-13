CHI Advisors Updates Holdings in Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

Fintel reports that CHI Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.47MM shares of Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR). This represents 8.03% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.52MM shares and 8.56% of the company, an increase in shares of 129.24% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.53% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.81% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Larimar Therapeutics is $10.71. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 60.81% from its latest reported closing price of $6.66.

The projected annual revenue for Larimar Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Larimar Therapeutics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 13.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRMR is 0.12%, an increase of 77.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 133.05% to 38,948K shares. The put/call ratio of LRMR is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 16,941K shares representing 39.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,830K shares, representing an increase of 65.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 357.86% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,860K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Woodline Partners holds 1,942K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company.

Opaleye Management holds 1,560K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,662K shares, representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 1,391K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares, representing an increase of 70.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRMR by 163.22% over the last quarter.

Larimar Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. The company's lead compound, CTI-1601, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical program in the U.S. as a potential treatment for FA. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds.

