CHI Advisors Increases Position in VectivBio Holding (VECT)

Fintel reports that CHI Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.49MM shares of VectivBio Holding AG (VECT). This represents 8.76% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.68MM shares and 7.61% of the company, an increase in shares of 105.31% and an increase in total ownership of 1.15% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 180.52% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for VectivBio Holding is $22.61. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 180.52% from its latest reported closing price of $8.06.

The projected annual revenue for VectivBio Holding is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in VectivBio Holding. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VECT is 0.52%, an increase of 9.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.83% to 32,530K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 6,474K shares representing 10.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 3,339K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,145K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,143K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VECT by 1.25% over the last quarter.

Bpifrance holds 2,806K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,537K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,840K shares, representing a decrease of 11.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VECT by 8.27% over the last quarter.

VectivBio Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VectivBio is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe rare conditions with high unmet medical need. The company is committed to pursuing product candidates with a clear mechanism of action and the potential to meaningfully transform and improve the lives of patients and their families. VectivBio’s product candidate, apraglutide, is a next-generation GLP-2 analog being developed as a differentiated therapeutic for a range of rare gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. Apraglutide is currently being evaluated in a global phase 3 clinical trial as a once-weekly treatment for short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure (SBS-IF).

