CHI Advisors Increases Position in Cullinan Oncology (CGEM)

Fintel reports that CHI Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.32MM shares of Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM). This represents 7.25% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.48MM shares and 5.67% of the company, an increase in shares of 33.95% and an increase in total ownership of 1.58% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 156.12% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cullinan Oncology is $29.07. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 156.12% from its latest reported closing price of $11.35.

The projected annual revenue for Cullinan Oncology is $0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cullinan Oncology. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGEM is 0.23%, a decrease of 10.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.25% to 38,429K shares. The put/call ratio of CGEM is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 7,648K shares representing 19.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 7,509K shares representing 19.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American International Group holds 1,238K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEM by 21.04% over the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 1,221K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 1,143K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEM by 16.44% over the last quarter.

Cullinan Oncology Background Information

Cullinan Management is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies with transformative potential for cancer patients. The Company’s strategy is to build a pipeline of therapeutic candidates that are uncorrelated across multiple dimensions, with a focus on assets that it believes have novel technology, employ differentiated mechanisms, are in a more advanced stage of development than competing candidates, or have a combination of these attributes.

