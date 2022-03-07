CHH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $133.07, changing hands as low as $132.77 per share. Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHH's low point in its 52 week range is $103.06 per share, with $157.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.