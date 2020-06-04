CHH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (Symbol: CHH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $87.72, changing hands as high as $88.52 per share. Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHH's low point in its 52 week range is $46.25 per share, with $109.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $88.04.

