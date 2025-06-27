$CHGG stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CHGG stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,759,109 of trading volume.

$CHGG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CHGG:

$CHGG insiders have traded $CHGG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHGG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RENEE VARNI BUDIG sold 27,973 shares for an estimated $39,553

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CHGG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $CHGG stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CHGG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHGG in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHGG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHGG forecast page.

You can track data on $CHGG on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.