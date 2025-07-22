$CHGG stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CHGG stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,326,777 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CHGG (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CHGG stock page):
$CHGG Insider Trading Activity
$CHGG insiders have traded $CHGG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHGG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RENEE VARNI BUDIG sold 27,973 shares for an estimated $39,553
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CHGG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $CHGG stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 1,921,979 shares (-83.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,228,528
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,914,888 shares (-47.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,223,996
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,537,171 shares (-15.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $982,559
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,474,640 shares (+95.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $942,589
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 1,194,997 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $763,842
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,107,992 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $708,228
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,107,043 shares (-96.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $707,621
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.margin: 24px 0;
$CHGG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHGG in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/08/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/25/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHGG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHGG forecast page.
You can track data on $CHGG on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.