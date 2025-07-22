$CHGG stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CHGG stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,326,777 of trading volume.

$CHGG Insider Trading Activity

$CHGG insiders have traded $CHGG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHGG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RENEE VARNI BUDIG sold 27,973 shares for an estimated $39,553

$CHGG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $CHGG stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CHGG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHGG in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/08/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/25/2025

