CHGG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $81.26, changing hands as low as $80.33 per share. Chegg Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHGG's low point in its 52 week range is $32.53 per share, with $115.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.32.

