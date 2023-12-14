CHGG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Chegg Inc (Symbol: CHGG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.06, changing hands as high as $11.35 per share. Chegg Inc shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHGG's low point in its 52 week range is $7.32 per share, with $28.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.86.

