Cheyne Capital wins investment from Abu Dhabi's ADIA for real estate debt fund

DUBAI, March 12 (Reuters) - Cheyne Capital has secured investment from a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's biggest sovereign wealth fund for its European real estate debt fund, according to a joint statement on Tuesday, as appetite from Gulf state investors for private credit booms.

The London-based hedge fund said the investment, from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's unit, was for the ninth round of the Cheyne Real Estate Credit Holdings (CRECH) programme, also known as its Capital Solutions strategy, bringing ADIA's total commitment to 650 million pounds ($831.3 million).

The statement did not specify the size of the investment.

The Capital Solutions strategy is focused on senior lending against European real estate and includes subordinated debt, hybrid credit and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) services.

Cheyne has been an active lender in the residential real estate market, investing in student accommodation, affordable and senior housing projects.

A rise in global interest rates have hit commercial real estate valuations, creating a financing shortage for borrowers with maturing loans, as lenders require more capital to be injected before approving renewals of debt facilities.

The higher margins from these opportunities and have attracted money from Gulf sovereign investors.

ADIA, which manages the surpluses the Gulf emirate earns from oil exports, is the largest among the three sovereign wealth funds in Abu Dhabi besides Mubadala MUDEV.UL and ADQ.

It said last year its private equity division would position for growth in private markets including in private credit, while Mubadala last month struck a $1 billion deal with Goldman Sachs to go after private credit deals in Asia.

On Tuesday, the U.S. bank's unit Goldman Sachs Asset Management flagged it aims to expand its private credit portfolio to $300 billion in five years from the current $130 billion.

($1 = 0.7819 pounds)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing Hadeel Al Sayegh and Louise Heavens)

