Chewy's Q3 Sales Outpace Analyst Forecasts for the Sixth Consecutive Quarter

Continuing its relative winning streak, pet supply company Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) beat analyst consensus estimates yet again with its third-quarter earnings report, bringing the total of consecutive revenue beats to six quarters. Zacks Equity Research reports Chewy's loss per share was $0.08, surpassing the $0.15 loss per share Wall Street expected for a 46.7% positive surprise. Revenue surprised positively by approximately 3.5%.

Revenue, or sales, managed to top last year's performance handsomely as well. The $1.78 billion in net sales Chewy posted is a 45% jump from Q3 2019's figure. Additionally, while the company racked up a net loss of $32.8 million for the quarter, this is still a major improvement over last year's $79 million net loss. Net margin went from negative 6.4% to negative 1.8% year over year.

Image source: Getty Images.

In its letter to shareholders, filed with the SEC as part of an 8-K Current Report yesterday, the company also provided brief guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020 and expected full-year results. For the current quarter (Q4), Chewy expects net sales of $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion, which surpasses the consensus forecast of $1.79 billion from Wall Street analysts by 8.4% to 9.5%. It projects 43% to 45% quarterly and 45% to 46% annual growth in net sales year over year.

Chewy also highlighted its aggressive push into pet health as one of its key growth areas. With COVID-19 apparently accelerating pet ownership trends, or at least not hindering their rapid expansion, Chewy may well have room for more growth in the coming year, possibly even breaking out of its pattern of net losses -- though events such as Petco's recently announced IPO also signal increased competition in the near future.

10 stocks we like better than Chewy, Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chewy, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Chewy, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.