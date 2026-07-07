Chewy's Market Share Gains Are Driven by Health and Customer Loyalty

Chewy, Inc. CHWY highlighted the continued strength of its recurring revenue base, supported by a balanced contribution from both active customer growth and the Net Sales Per Active Customer (NSPAC) expansion. Management believes that the pet category remains resilient, supported by recurring non-discretionary spending and strong emotional attachment between pet owners and their pets. Despite a more challenging operating environment, the company continues to gain market share steadily within the category.

The company views Chewy Health and Chewy Vet Care to be among its most significant long-term growth opportunities. Chewy Vet Care clinics continue to deliver strong stand-alone economics while supporting customer acquisition and retention across the broader Chewy ecosystem. Around 40% of clinic customers are new to Chewy and generate approximately $900 in first-year NSPAC. In addition, existing Chewy customers who visit Chewy Vet Care increase their share of wallet at a meaningfully faster rate after their initial clinic visit.

Chewy’s value proposition continues to differentiate it through industry-leading convenience, competitive pricing, trusted service, a broad product assortment and its recurring Autoship ecosystem. Management noted that these strengths become even more relevant during periods when consumers prioritize value, reliability and trusted relationships. The company believes this combination reinforces customer loyalty, supports sustained demand and strengthens its competitive positioning within the pet category.

Overall, Chewy’s integrated ecosystem continues to strengthen its competitive position by deepening customer relationships and increasing customer lifetime value. Consistent execution of this strategy should support durable market share gains and sustainable long-term profitable growth.

Zacks Rundown for CHWY

CHWY shares have lost 32.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 7.6% decline. The company carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.



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From a valuation standpoint, CHWY trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, higher than the industry’s average of 21.38.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the current and next fiscal year indicates year-over-year growth of 20.5% and 21.7%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Central Garden & Pet Company CENT produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CENT’s current financial-year sales implies a decline of 5.7%, and the same for earnings implies growth of 5.9% from the year-ago reported numbers. CENT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.4%, on average.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Latin America and Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. PAHC presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAHC's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 14.8% and 47.4%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. PAHC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.3%, on average.

Trupanion, Inc. TRUP together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. It currently holds a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRUP’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates 9.4% and 20% growth from the last year, respectively. TRUP reported a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 250%.

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Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.