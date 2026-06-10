Chewy’s Growth Engine Is Stronger Than the Market Thinks

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) is not without hurdles or headwinds, like any consumer retailer this year. However, market fears are clouding an otherwise bullish outlook, setting the stage for a massive stock price rebound over time. Critical factors include the company’s digital-first presence, its strength in dailies and consumables, and the visibility of cash flow.

The digital-first presence enables ease of access and autoship features, factors that underpin strength in other areas. While pet retailers with a more physical presence lean into services, Chewy continues to gain share in categories like food, grooming and healthcare, while leading the industry in growth.

Visible Cash Flow and Share Buybacks Are Good Reasons to Own CHWY

Autoship is central to the investment thesis. Autoship not only provides convenience for consumers but also a highly visible revenue stream for Chewy and its investors. As it stands, Autoship continues to lead segment growth, up 10.5% in Q1 2026, with its contribution also increasing. Autoship accounted for 84.4% of quarterly revenue and will likely continue to gain share, if at a slower pace, driven by customer gains and penetration. Other quarterly highlights include 200,000 net new customers, up nearly 1% from the last quarter, and a 2.4% increase in revenue per customer.

Growth is a fundamental factor in the stock price outlook, as it drives value improvement, but cash flow matters most in 2026. While growth is slowing on a YOY basis, margins are widening, cash flow is improving, and capital returns are flowing. The company isn’t paying dividends yet but may in the future; today’s returns are share buybacks sufficient to reduce the share count quarterly. The FQ1 results reflect a 1.45% reduction in share count, a pace the company will likely sustain. The only red flag is quarterly cash flow, which was negative, but that is to be expected. Cash flow trends reveal Q1 as the weakest of the year; subsequent quarters will be much different.

The balance sheet reflects the impact of cash flow, capital return, and acquisitions. Cash is down significantly, resulting in lower current and total assets. Current liabilities are also up, but debt remains at zero, and total liabilities are flat, setting the stage for improvements in upcoming quarters. Assuming the expected cash flow, the company’s balance sheet and equity will improve as soon as the current quarter, despite share buybacks and sustain improvement in the subsequent period.

Analysts Highlight Value Opportunity in CHWY Investment

Analysts' sentiment trends undercut market strength and underscore that the market is overreacting. While price targets are being cut, the market has moved below the low end of the range, opening a deep value opportunity. Trading near $20, CHWY is about 12X its FY2027 forecasts and 4X its 10-year outlook, suggesting value today and over the long term. Assuming CHWY stock can unlock value, the 4X multiple relative to the 10-year forecast sets the stage for a 200% increase in the stock price over time; all that's needed is the execution of the strategy.

Until then, the 24 analysts MarketBeat tracks rate this stock as a Moderate Buy with an 80% Buy-side bias. While the price target revision trend is negative, sentiment has firmed in recent months, and there is considerable upside potential in the consensus outlook. While down from its highs, the early-June consensus of $41.24 represents more than 100% upside if reached.

Institutions Support CHWY Stock: Limit Risk in 2026

Near-term price action is weak; a move below $20 is possible, but CHWY stock is unlikely to linger long at these prices. The market is overextended at these levels, as reflected by an Oversold stochastic and a diverging MACD. The likely outcome is that buyers will begin to emerge in the coming months, triggering a Buy signal. Institutional data suggests this group will be among the buyers. They own more than 90% of the stock, have bought on balance over the TTM period, and bought in early Q2. The likely outcome is that they limit downside, accelerating their activity as the share price declines.

Chewy’s risks include the integration and expansion of its services business. The company is trying to compete with legacy providers, serving health and grooming needs. Not only is cost an issue, but scaling also faces challenges that will be reflected in results. Missteps and setbacks will be reflected in the stock price. Catalysts include the impact of AI on operations and consumer satisfaction, as well as the services expansion. Successful scaling of the higher-margin businesses will also be reflected in the stock’s price.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.