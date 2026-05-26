Chewy's Capital Strength Provides Flexibility for Growth Investments

Chewy, Inc.’s CHWY strong capital position continues to provide the company with substantial flexibility to fund growth initiatives, expand operations and enhance shareholder returns. The company exited fiscal 2025 with record free cash flow generation, a debt-free balance sheet and rising liquidity, reinforcing the resilience of its operating model and long-term financial strength.



As of the end of fiscal 2025, Chewy held approximately $879 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, while maintaining no outstanding debt. Total liquidity stood at $1.7 billion, giving the company significant financial capacity to pursue investments across veterinary care, AI capabilities and private-brand expansion without pressuring its balance sheet.



Operational cash generation remained a key strength for the company. In fiscal 2025, Chewy generated a record free cash flow of $562.4 million, alongside $691.6 million in operating cash flow, reflecting improving earnings quality and strong capital efficiency. Capital expenditure totaled $129.2 million during the year, highlighting continued investments in fulfillment capabilities, technology infrastructure and operational improvements, while still supporting robust free cash flow generation.



Chewy also continues to prioritize shareholder returns through disciplined capital allocation. In fiscal 2025, the company repurchased and retired 6.8 million shares, spending nearly $257 million on buybacks. Management stated that repurchase activity is expected to increase in 2026, supported by continued strong cash generation and confidence in the company’s valuation and growth prospects.



Meanwhile, Chewy continues reinvesting aggressively in growth areas. Management highlighted ongoing investments in Chewy Vet Care expansion, AI-driven operational efficiencies and the rollout of Chewy Made private brands, all aimed at driving long-term customer engagement, margin expansion and sustained free cash flow growth. By combining strong liquidity, zero leverage and disciplined capital deployment, Chewy remains well-positioned to support growth, while creating long-term shareholder value.

WOOF & CENT’s Capital Structure vs. CHWY

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. WOOF strengthened its capital structure during fiscal 2025 through improved cash generation and disciplined debt reduction. Petco reduced its net debt-to-EBITDA leverage ratio from 4.2X to 3X by the end of the year, while voluntarily paying down $95 million of debt and refinancing its debt structure with extended maturities through 2031. Supported by $257 million in cash and $187 million in free cash flow, Petco remains better positioned to support growth initiatives while maintaining greater financial flexibility.



Central Garden & Pet Company CENT maintained a strong capital structure, supported by healthy liquidity and disciplined leverage management. Central Garden & Pet ended the second quarter of fiscal 2026 with $653 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, while gross leverage improved to 2.8X and net leverage stood at 1.3X. The company also had no borrowings outstanding under its credit facility and retained $128 million under its share repurchase authorization. Central Garden & Pet’s strong balance sheet continues to provide flexibility for growth investments, strategic M&A and shareholder returns.

CHWY’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Chewy has fallen 24.4% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 17.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CHWY trades at a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89X, below the industry’s average of 23.79X. It has a Value Score of A.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHWY’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 28.4%, whereas the same for fiscal 2027 indicates an uptick of 23.1%. Estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward by 7 cents and 12 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CHWY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.