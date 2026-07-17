Chewy vs. Walmart: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Chewy is expanding its reach beyond online retail by integrating physical veterinary clinics and professional health services.

Walmart continues to dominate the global retail landscape by leveraging its massive scale and growing advertising business.

Which of these retail giants deserves a spot in your long-term portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Chewy ›

Investors are weighing whether Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) or Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) offers the best balance of growth and stability as the digital and physical shopping worlds continue to converge in 2026.

Chewy dominates the online pet market with its high-touch customer service model and subscription-based revenue. Walmart uses its unparalleled physical footprint and growing e-commerce capabilities to serve millions of shoppers globally. As both companies expand their digital ecosystems, understanding their different scales and profitability profiles is essential for deciding which stock fits your strategy.

The case for Chewy

Chewy operates as a leader among retail stocks focused on pet parents across the U.S. and Canada. The company serves approximately 21.3 million active customers and maintains an extensive network of partners, including roughly 20,000 veterinary practices. Following its acquisition of Modern Animal in April 2026, the company has added physical veterinary clinics to its digital platform.

In the fiscal year ended Feb. 1, 2026, revenue reached nearly $12.6 billion, representing growth of approximately 6.2% year over year. The company reported net income of close to $222.8 million for the period. While earnings declined compared with the prior fiscal year, a net margin of roughly 1.8% indicates the company remains profitable while investing in expansion.

As of its February 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 1.1x, which compares total debt to shareholder equity, while the current ratio is about 0.9x. In the fiscal year ended Feb. 1, 2026, the company generated nearly $562.4 million in free cash flow. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 43.1% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Walmart

Walmart operates a massive omnichannel retail model across 19 countries, serving nearly 280 million customers weekly. The company uses proprietary customer data to bolster its advertising revenue streams following its acquisition of Vizio. This physical and digital reach allows it to maintain a dominant position in the global consumer landscape.

In the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2026, revenue reached roughly $713.2 billion, a 4.7% increase compared with the prior fiscal year. Net income for the period was close to $21.9 billion. This performance resulted in a net margin of approximately 3.1%, highlighting its ability to generate significant profit at a massive scale.

According to its January 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is about 0.7x, meaning total debt is lower than shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to meet short-term obligations, is approximately 0.8x. In the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2026, the company generated roughly $14.9 billion in free cash flow, providing significant capital for dividends and growth.

Risk profile comparison

Chewy faces intense pressure from both online and physical competitors, including direct-to-consumer suppliers and giants like Amazon. The company relies heavily on third-party cloud infrastructure, making cybersecurity and data privacy critical vulnerabilities. Additionally, BCP Partners maintains significant voting control, and failure to comply with complex pet health and pharmacy regulations could lead to fines.

Walmart must execute high-stakes capital investments in AI and supply chain automation to stay ahead of Amazon and Target. The company deals with persistent legal risks, including class actions and regulatory scrutiny related to its massive scale. Furthermore, results are sensitive to global inflation and shifts in consumer spending that can hurt inventory turnover and increase costs.

Valuation comparison

Walmart carries a higher Forward P/E, comparing its price to future earnings estimates, while Chewy offers a lower P/S ratio measuring price against sales.

Metric Chewy Walmart Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 26.6x 39.6x 91.6x P/S ratio 0.7x 1.3x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLY sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both of these companies benefit from consumers' spending on everyday necessities, but they take very different approaches. Chewy focuses on pet care, while Walmart is a diversified retail giant. Which stock looks like the better buy today?

Walmart’s network of stores is enormous, and it sells everything from home goods to tools and groceries. It offers oil changes. It’s even become an e-commerce platform for third-party sellers. Its scale and consumer convenience position it to deliver steady earnings growth. Investors will also appreciate its long track record of consecutive annual dividend increases.

Chewy’s business model revolves around consumers’ devotion to their pets. Its autoship program generates the majority of its revenue through recurring sales of necessary items such as food, cat litter, flea treatments, and more. It has also branched out into veterinary medications and, over the past couple of years, has opened physical veterinary care locations. Although the company has a loyal following, discretionary pet spending has softened, and it’s far from being the only company to offer autoship for pet products.

Both companies have compelling qualities for investors. Of the two, I would choose Walmart for its diversified offerings and consistent dividend history.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chewy and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.