Chewy vs. Tractor Supply: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Chewy dominates the digital landscape with nearly $12.6 billion in revenue and a robust subscription-based business model.

Tractor Supply leverages an extensive physical footprint of over 2,400 stores to serve the specialized rural lifestyle market.

Which of these retail giants offers the better opportunity for your portfolio in the year ahead?

10 stocks we like better than Chewy ›

The pet and rural lifestyle sectors have shown remarkable resilience in changing markets. Deciding between Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) requires weighing digital convenience against physical dominance in your portfolio.

Chewy revolutionized pet ownership through its high-tech e-commerce platform and subscription-heavy model. Conversely, Tractor Supply serves the "life out here" crowd with essential hardware and farm supplies across thousands of stores. Both companies are expanding aggressively into pet health services, making them direct competitors in the lucrative animal care market.

The case for Chewy

Chewy operates in the competitive landscape of retail stocks by offering about 190,000 products through its website and apps. It recently expanded its pet healthcare ecosystem by acquiring Modern Animal, a technology-enabled veterinary provider. The company relies on its Autoship subscription program to drive customer retention and provide revenue visibility while partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for infrastructure.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $12.6 billion, representing growth of approximately 6.2% compared to the previous year. The company reported a net income of roughly $222.8 million for the period. This resulted in a net margin of close to 1.8%, which measures the percentage of revenue a company keeps as profit after all expenses.

As of its February 2026 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 1.1x while the current ratio was approximately 0.9x. These metrics compare total debt to shareholder equity and short-term assets to liabilities, respectively. Free cash flow reached nearly $562.4 million, but note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 43.1% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply serves recreational farmers and ranchers through a network of 2,435 stores and a growing digital platform. The company recently acquired VIP Petcare and Allivet to integrate veterinary services and online pharmacy capabilities into its rural lifestyle ecosystem. These additions allow the company to offer a more comprehensive range of products and services to its pet-owning customer base.

In FY 2025, revenue reached close to $15.5 billion, a growth of roughly 4.3% over the prior year. The company generated a net income of approximately $1.1 billion during this period. This produced a net margin of about 7.1%, which indicates the percentage of revenue remaining after all operating and non-operating costs are paid.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 2.3x, representing total debt relative to shareholder equity. The current ratio was approximately 1.3x, which measures how easily the company can meet its short-term financial obligations. Free cash flow for the period was nearly $740.5 million, providing capital for further expansion or potential shareholder returns.

Risk profile comparison

Chewy faces intense competition from e-commerce players like Amazon and traditional omnichannel retailers. The company must also manage complex federal and state regulations regarding its pharmacy and telehealth services. Furthermore, dependency on third-party technology providers creates risks for service outages that could impact its reputation and financial results.

Tractor Supply is sensitive to weather and climate events that can significantly alter demand for its seasonal agricultural products. The company relies on a global network of over 1,100 vendors, which presents risks if transportation delays or geopolitical tensions harm inventory availability and gross margins. Additionally, the company faces strategic integration risks as it incorporates new veterinary service businesses into its legacy retail operations.

Valuation comparison

Tractor Supply trades at a lower forward P/E than the sector, while Chewy offers a lower P/S ratio relative to its revenue.

Metric Chewy Tractor Supply Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 23.1x 14.3x 28.6x P/S ratio 0.6x 1.0x

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Pet owners know that both Chewy and Tractor Supply offer a wide range of products for their furry family members, but which stock belongs in a long-term portfolio? With Chewy, you’re largely betting on an industry disruptor that wants to bring the pet supplies market fully online, and then capture it. Unfortunately, it’s competing with arguably the best in the e-commerce game, in Amazon.

Tractor Supply targets a different approach, with its more than 2,000 stores across 49 states and products ranging from general pet supplies to agricultural products, tools, and equipment. It’s an established and essential business, but it also carries the risks of the agriculture market, including weather sensitivity and transportation network risks.

Both stocks have disappointed investors over the last five years, with Tractor Supply down nearly 10% since June 23, 2021, and Chewy dropping a whopping 78%. The last year paints a still ugly, but slightly different picture, with Chewy down about 60% and Tractor Supply losing 44% year over year. Clearly, both are facing operational and macroeconomic challenges, though at their current valuations, both may be strong contrarian buys. Despite its recent returns, I like Tractor Supply as a defensive option better than Chewy as a bet on industry disruption. It’s the only one of the two that pays a dividend and it seems to be a more defensive play with fewer industry competitors.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Chewy, and Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.