Chewy upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA

BofA upgraded Chewy (CHWY) to Buy from Neutral with a $40 price target
- Chewy price target raised to $40 from $34 at Barclays
- Chewy upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi
- Unusually active option classes on open November 4th
- Chewy to replace Stericycle in the S&P 400 at open on 11/6
- Chewy call volume above normal and directionally bullish
