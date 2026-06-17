Chewy Stock Outlook Hinges on Autoship and Pet Health Growth

Chewy, Inc. CHWY is leaning on a business model that looks less like traditional discretionary retail and more like a recurring pet-care platform.

Autoship remains the core of that model, while health, pharmacy and veterinary services are giving Chewy new ways to deepen customer relationships and expand wallet share.

How CHWY Built a Recurring Revenue Engine

Autoship customer sales reached $10.50 billion in fiscal 2025, representing 83.3% of net sales. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Autoship sales rose 10.5% year over year to $2.83 billion and accounted for 84.4% of net sales.

That mix matters because recurring orders create better revenue visibility than one-time purchases. Pet food, medication and other replenishment categories also support retention because customers value convenience and reliability.

Why Chewy Is Expanding Beyond Core Pet Retail

Chewy is moving beyond food and supplies into a broader pet health ecosystem. Its platform includes Chewy Vet Care, PracticeHub, SmartPak and Modern Animal, along with pharmacy and other health offerings.

These moves add physical touchpoints and broaden Chewy’s role in the customer journey. Chewy Vet Care customers are attractive because about 40% are new to Chewy, and those customers tend to reach year-one net sales per active customer of about $900.

SmartPak is expected to contribute $80 million to fiscal 2026 net sales. Modern Animal is expected to add $70 million, and Chewy expects to exit fiscal 2026 with roughly 60 clinics.

Chewy Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Chewy price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Chewy Quote

What Is Driving Margin Gains at Chewy

Profitability is becoming a larger part of Chewy’s investment case. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, gross margin expanded 50 basis points year over year to 30.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 31.3% to $253.1 million, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved 130 basis points to 7.5%. The gains were supported by sponsored ads, category mix, supply-chain efficiencies, fulfillment productivity, marketing productivity and operating discipline.

Chewy, which competes with Petco Health and Wellness Company WOOF and Central Garden & Pet Company CENT, is also using artificial intelligence across customer service, pharmacy operations, fulfillment and marketing workflows. Management expects AI-driven efficiencies to provide a low tens of millions of dollars benefit in fiscal 2026, with a larger ramp expected in 2027 and beyond.

Where CHWY Faces Pressure in 2026

The near-term setup is not without pressure. Management cited a more cautious consumer backdrop, with softer premiumization and lower product attachment rates weighing on net sales per active customer.

Chewy, which carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), lowered its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $13.40-$13.55 billion from $13.60-$13.75 billion. The company no longer assumes a meaningful acceleration in consumer spending for the balance of fiscal 2026.

Margin cadence is another watch item. Second-quarter gross margin is expected to contract modestly year over year because of tougher comparisons, while fuel surcharges are expected to create a mid-single-digit million-dollar cost burden.



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How Chewy’s Zacks Signals Fit the Story

The bottom line is that Chewy has a durable recurring revenue base, a larger pet health opportunity and improving margin performance. Those positives are being balanced against a weaker consumer backdrop and reduced revenue expectations.

The Zacks view is Neutral, indicating expectations for performance broadly in line with the market rather than a clear near-term outperform signal. That stance fits a stock with improving structural profitability but visible spending and margin-cadence risks.

Style-based signals are best used as complements to estimate-revision signals. A stronger Value Score, Growth Score, Momentum Score or VGM Score would usually add support to a favorable Rank profile, while weaker scores would call for more selectivity. For CHWY, investors have enough operating progress to monitor, but the near-term case still depends on Autoship durability, health expansion and whether consumer spending stabilizes.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.