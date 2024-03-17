Chewy Stock Has 45% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Despite continued growth in the business, Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock has not rebounded with the broad market over the last year. Shares are still down 85% from their previous peak, but analysts at Needham see a buying opportunity.

The firm recently maintained its buy rating for the stock with a price target of $25, which also happens to be close to the average price target for all analysts covering the stock.

Why buy Chewy stock?

There are a few factors weighing on the stock price. The company is struggling to grow its active customer count, which declined slightly in the fiscal 2023 third quarter to 20.3 million.

Meanwhile, Chewy reported a net loss of $35.8 million in the same period, down from a $2.3 million profit in the year-ago quarter. A combination of sluggish growth and weak profitability is not what investors want to see.

Chewy is testing the patience of investors, but there are a few things that could prove Needham's analyst right. Chewy is still a leading brand for pet supplies. This is an attractive market that should only continue to grow over the long term thanks rising pet ownership.

Moreover, the shares are quite cheap with a price-to-sales ratio of 0.67, a discount to the broad market. One reason the stock could be significantly undervalued is management's ongoing plan to boost profits over the long term by investing in automated fulfillment centers.

It's for these reasons the stock could indeed hit the analyst's price target this year, although the company will need to show its rebound is picking up steam in the next few quarters. Chewy still has tremendous long-term growth potential and could make a rewarding investment at these lower share prices.

Should you invest $1,000 in Chewy right now?

Before you buy stock in Chewy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Chewy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2024

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chewy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.