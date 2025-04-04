Chewy Stock Is About as Cheap as It's Ever Been. 1 Thing to Know Before You Buy.

On March 27, analysts at RBC Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating for Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) stock with a $42 price target that suggests more than 25% upside from where the stock trades as of this writing. They weren't alone in their optimism. Several other analysts were impressed by Chewy's full-year fiscal 2024 results, which showed strong revenue and profit growth.

So, why are shares trading at such a historically discounted valuation? The answer to this question lies in the charts below.

This is why Chewy stock is still cheap

In 2020 and 2021, Chewy shares traded above 5 times sales. Today, its price-to-sales ratio has fallen to just 1.2. The driving force behind that contraction was sales growth, or the lack of it. For much of 2020 and 2021, quarterly sales growth consistently topped 30% as huge numbers of people brought home pets during the pandemic. This caused a spike in demand for pet food, toys, and accessories -- all things that Chewy sells.

However, this pandemic-fueled demand spike was temporary. Chewy's sales growth has normalized at around 5% to 10%, bringing its valuation down with it.

While shares are cheap on a price-to-sales basis, the stock is a buy for another reason: rising profits.

Even in the face of slowing sales growth, higher costs due to inflation, and mounting competition, the company has been able to expand its profitability with a higher net profit margin. Earnings per share jumped tenfold in fiscal 2024 on revenue growth of just 6%. These numbers suggest Chewy has reached an inflection point in terms of scale and profitability.

Now trading at 37 times trailing earnings and 27 times forward earnings estimates, Chewy shares have become much cheaper from a bottom-line perspective too. And if profit margins continue to expand, the resulting earnings growth could offset a sluggish top line in the coming years, making the stock even more of a bargain.

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chewy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

