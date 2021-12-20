Chewy Stock: Should Investors Worry About Losses?

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) recently announced solid sales growth for its fiscal third quarter, but continuing losses.

In this video, from "Beat & Raise," aired on Dec. 10, Fool contributors Rachel Warren and Demitri Kalogeropoulos discuss why those losses aren't particularly worrying, given Chewy's high customer engagement levels.

10 stocks we like better than Chewy, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chewy, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Rachel Warren: Have any other thoughts on that slide while I pull this up, Demitri?

Demitri Kalogeropoulos: I'm not really surprised, either, but the net losses makes sense in terms of, like you said, they're investing a lot in growth. They've done a lot of really valid niches they can push into. Like you said, the connection with the vet services is interesting. So they've got that whole angle, and they've got different products that they can sell so they can really ramp up the number of SKUs [stock keeping units], I guess, that they market to their customers. All that depends on -- the core thing is customer engagement.

Looking through the report, that all looks pretty good to me in terms of, they're gaining customers, customers aren't leaving. They're sticking around. They're staying. I think they had a record number of customers signing up for those automatic shipment subscription services, too, which as an investor, I love to see that. I think it's something like over 70% of their sales are in the subscription model, which is basically pet food or pet supplies as a service, which is so much better from a retail standpoint versus just being regular retailer. We've seen that with companies like Costco, which gets most of its revenue from those renewal fees and membership fees. Chewy seems to be doing a good job of keeping its customers engaged and giving a lot of new ones good reasons to sign up.

Rachel Warren: It's interesting that auto-ship aspect of its business, and we'll see here in a bit, is really becoming more and more of a source of its overall growth.

It's cool because you think about it as a pet owner, it is easier if you have your basket of items that you shop every month for your pet or pets, and then you just have it shipped to you automatically. You don't even have to think about it. So you can see why that would be such a big draw.

Demitri Kalogeropoulos owns Costco Wholesale. Rachel Warren has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Chewy, Inc. and Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.