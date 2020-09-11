Markets
CHWY

Chewy Sinks Its Teeth Into Better-Than-Expected Q2 Results

Contributor
Rhian Hunt The Motley Fool
Published

Internet pet retailer Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) reported its second-quarter results today after market close, beating analyst consensus predictions on both its revenues and earnings per share (EPS). Unlike many other companies operating during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Chewy also provided an update to its previous guidance on the earnings conference call for both Q3 2020 and fiscal 2020, as a whole.

According to analyst consensus figures published by Seeking Alpha, Wall Street expected $1.64 billion in Q2 net sales. Actual net sales of $1.70 billion delivered a slender positive surprise of approximately 3.7%, though revenue jumped strongly year over year by 47%. In terms of GAAP EPS, analysts forecast a $0.17 loss per share, $0.09 greater than the actual loss per share of $0.08.

Various pet supplies, including a bowl filled with dry food, a brush, and a leash.

Image source: Getty Images.

During the follow-up conference call, Chewy executives said their outlook for Q3 anticipates 38% to 40% higher sales than during Q3 2019, amounting to $1.70 billion to $1.72 billion. The company also raised its full-year guidance for fiscal 2020, replacing its earlier sales prognosis of $6.55 billion to $6.65 billion with a higher estimate of $6.775 billion to $6.825 billion.

Other positive metrics included improved gross and net margin (rising by 190 basis points and 530 basis points, respectively), and an increase to 16.6 million active customers, or a 38% year-over-year jump. 

Chewy's shares rose 17% last month as e-commerce continued to mushroom during the coronavirus era. However, the latest report appeared to leave investors unimpressed, perhaps because sales per active customer slumped from $365 to $356, according to CNBC, a roughly 2.5% decline.

10 stocks we like better than Chewy, Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Chewy, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

 

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Chewy, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CHWY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular