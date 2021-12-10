Chewy Shares Continue To Drop

Markets
(RTTNews) - Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) shares are sliding on Friday morning trade after the company yesterday reported net loss for the third quarter, despite a growth in revenues. The shares of the pet product retailer have been on a bearish trend for the last several weeks. The third-quarter net loss was $32.24 million. The company attributed the results to ongoing supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and higher inflation.

Currently, shares are at $51.92, down 7.90 percent from the previous close of $56.30 on a volume of 4,046,518. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $50.24-$120.00 on average volume of 3,385,411.

