News & Insights

Markets
CHWY

Chewy Rallies On Upbeat Q1 Earnings

June 01, 2023 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of pet retailer Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) are surging more than 20% Thursday morning after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Met income rose to $22.18 million or $0.05 per share in the first quarter from $18.47 million or $0.04 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $87.2 million or $0.20 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.04 loss per share.

Quarterly sales increased 14.7% year-on-year to $2.785 billion.

CHWY, currently at $36.15, has traded in the range of $25.80 - $52.88 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHWY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.