Chewy Rallies On Upbeat Q1 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of pet retailer Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) are surging more than 20% Thursday morning after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

Met income rose to $22.18 million or $0.05 per share in the first quarter from $18.47 million or $0.04 per share a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $87.2 million or $0.20 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.04 loss per share.

Quarterly sales increased 14.7% year-on-year to $2.785 billion.

CHWY, currently at $36.15, has traded in the range of $25.80 - $52.88 in the last 1 year.

