Chewy Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates on Autoship-Led Momentum

Chewy, Inc. CHWY reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.

The company delivered top-line growth that exceeded the high end of the guidance, supported by the strong performance of its Autoship program.

CHWY’s Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics and Insights

The net income of the company reached $59.2 million, which includes $76.5 million in share-based compensation and related taxes. The net margin was 1.9%, rising 180 basis points year over year.

Chewy posted adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents per share, and increased 12 cents from the prior-year period.

The company reported net sales of $3,116.6 million, which increased 8.3% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,098 million. The year-over-year increase was driven by the continued strength of the Autoship program, as the Autoship customer sales rose nearly 13.6% year over year to a record $2,614 million.

Chewy ended the fiscal third quarter with 21.2 million active customers, reflecting a roughly 5% increase year over year. Chewy’s net sales per active customer reached $595, marking a 4.9% year-over-year increase.

CHWY’s Margin & Cost Performance

Chewy’s gross profit reached to $928.2 million in the quarter. The gross margin increased 50 basis points (bps) to 29.8% from 29.3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

SG&A expenses reached to $665.1 million in the fiscal third quarter, from $626.5 million in the prior year period. Advertising and marketing expenses for the fiscal third quarter totaled $197.9 million compared with the year-ago period figure of $191.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $180.9 million, a rise of $42.7 million from the year-ago quarter figure. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased 100 bps year over year to 5.8%.

CHWY’s Financial Health Snapshot

The company ended the quarter with $675.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. Total shareholders’ equity was $469.4 million. In the fiscal third quarter, the company generated free cash flow of $176 million.

What to Expect From CHWY in the Future?

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Chewy expects net sales between $3.24 billion and $3.26 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be in the range of 24 cents to 27 cents.

For fiscal 2025, Chewy now expects net sales to be between $12.58 billion and $12.6 billion compared with the previously guided range of $12.5 billion to $12.6 billion. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 5.6% to 5.7%, in comparison with the previously guided range of 5.4% to 5.7%.

