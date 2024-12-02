Chewy price target raised to $40 from $35 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Chewy (CHWY) to $40 from $35 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares ahead of quarterly results. With the stock up over 30% in the last month, the firm thinks buy side expects both a slight sales and margin beat. Piper is in line with the Street modeling sales up 4%, the high end of the guided range.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CHWY:
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, December 02 – December 05, 2024
- CHWY Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Chewy price target raised to $36 from $33 at Morgan Stanley
- Chewy price target raised to $40 from $35 at Baird
- Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.