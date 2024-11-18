Chewy price target raised to $40 from $34 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Chewy (CHWY) to $40 from $34 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm thinks the company’s ads adoption is trending better and the promotional environment remains rational. Industry net adoption trends remained positive in Q3 and accelerated on a two-year basis, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Barclays sees positive mobile app trends across all key metrics for Chewy.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CHWY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.