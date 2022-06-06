Chewy Is Showing It Can Run With the Big Dogs

Showing just how resilient the pet care market is, no matter what the economic conditions are, online pet food and products retailer Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) reported first-quarter results that showed a surprise profit along with a revenue forecast that exceeded analyst expectations.

While other online pet care companies such as Bark continue to reel from a consumer spending pullback, Chewy's results highlight the difference between selling essentials and luxuries in times of turmoil, and why it's running ahead of the pack.

Like a dog with a bone

Spending on pets is in a per-pet-ual state of growth. For example, pandemic-era spending on Fido and Fluffy rose from $97.1 billion in 2019 to $123.6 billion last year, a near 13% annual increase. In fact, 2020 was the first year consumers spent over $100 billion on their pets, according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA).

Chewy's net sales soared 13.7% in the first quarter to $2.43 billion and generated earnings of $18.5 billion, or $0.04 per share. Though that was down from the e-commerce retailer's $0.09 per-share profit last year, it handily topped Wall Street's forecast for an $0.11 per-share loss on sales of $2.41 billion (Corporate Event Data provided by Wall Street Horizon).

Chewy finds its business in the wheelhouse of consumer demand, with consumables like pet food being its biggest-selling product, accounting for 70% of total sales. It said consumables, healthcare, and specialty items were the primary drivers for sales growth this quarter, which aligns with national trends that saw pet owners spending 68% of their overall pet expenditures on pet food and vet care in 2021.

The cat's out of the bag

What's really helping Chewy is its Autoship program, which, as the name suggests, automatically sends out products on a regular basis to subscribed customers and now represents over 72% of sales.

Because Autoship customers also spend more per order than other customers, net sales per active customer (NSPAC) jumped 15% year over year and reached a record $446. Chewy says NSPAC is a "powerful indicator" of its long-term revenue growth and has increased 24% since the beginning of the pandemic.

And it's not just that Autoship customers spend more -- it's that the amount they spend also grows over time. Chewy's found that in the first year of membership, customers spend less than $200, but it more than doubles to over $400 in the second year. By their fifth year of membership, Autoship customers are spending $700 annually, and its oldest customers spend nearly $1,000 a year.

Puppy love for this stock

Chewy's stock lost nearly three-quarters of its value from the highs it hit last fall, and shares are down over 60% year to date, though they rocketed 15% higher out of the gate the day after earnings were released.

Wall Street is still looking for revenue to nearly double to more than $15 billion over the next five years, and Chewy is expected to be consistently profitable by 2026, helped along by the humanization-of-pets trend.

That's not going to lessen anytime soon, and the resilience of the pet industry for essentials like food and health ensures that even if the economy doesn't have a soft landing as hoped, consumer spending on their pets will still grow, indicating Chewy has massive potential waiting to be unleashed.

