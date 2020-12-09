Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. Revenues and losses per share were both better than expected, with revenues of US$1.8b leading estimates by 3.3%. Statutory losses were smaller than the analystsexpected, coming in at US$0.08 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:CHWY Earnings and Revenue Growth December 10th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Chewy's 14 analysts is for revenues of US$8.39b in 2022, which would reflect a huge 30% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 74% to US$0.14. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$8.42b and US$0.15 per share in losses.

The consensus price target rose 20% to US$88.08, with the analysts increasing their valuations as the business executes in line with forecasts. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Chewy at US$100.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$49.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Chewy shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 30%, in line with its 34% annual growth over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 18% per year. So although Chewy is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Chewy analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

