Chewy, Inc. CFO David Reeder To Resign; Reaffirms Q1 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) announced that Chief Financial Officer, David Reeder, will be departing in several months to return to the semiconductor industry as a Chief Executive Officer. The company said David will remain as CFO through next earnings announcement in June and assist with an orderly transition as the company undertakes a search for his successor.

Sumit Singh, CEO of Chewy, said: "As discussed on our March 26thearnings call our long term plan remains intact, our business momentum remains strong, and we are reaffirming our guidance for the first quarter."

