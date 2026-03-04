Chewy Expands Pet Health Platform: Is CHWY a Long-Term Play?

Chewy, Inc. CHWY built its brand as a pure-play pet e-commerce platform spanning food, treats, supplies and medications. Now the company is pushing deeper into pet health and services that can lift engagement and improve its mix.

CHWY Is Building a Broader Pet Health Platform

Chewy’s footprint includes partnerships with roughly 3,200 brands and an assortment of about 130,000 products. The platform is also expanding beyond traditional retail categories into health and services, including pharmacy, telehealth, insurance and wellness offerings, and sponsored ads.



Autoship adds a predictable demand layer that supports this broader strategy. Autoship represented 84% of net sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and has continued to gain mix, helping retention and order frequency while improving planning and unit economics.

Chewy Vet Care Clinics Act as Growth On-Ramps

Chewy is building physical touchpoints through Chewy Vet Care clinics. Management planned to open 8 to 10 clinics during fiscal 2025, and 14 locations were active across five states as of the third quarter.



The strategic value is less about near-term scale and more about customer acquisition and cross-sell. Chewy described the clinics as acquisition channels, with four of ten Chewy Vet Care customers classified as net new to Chewy, signaling that clinic traffic can expand the top of the funnel.



Once a pet owner enters through the clinic, Chewy can connect that relationship to the pharmacy and recurring supply needs. That cross-sell dynamic supports a broader, stickier customer relationship that can lift long-term spend and retention.

CHWY PracticeHub Adds a B2B-Style Flywheel

PracticeHub extends Chewy’s reach into veterinary workflows. Connecting veterinary practices to Chewy’s commerce ecosystem can reinforce recurring demand in prescriptions and ongoing supplies. It also creates a practical bridge between offline care decisions and online fulfillment, which can increase relevance with both clinics and pet owners.



This type of enabling layer can strengthen repeat behavior over time, especially when paired with Chewy’s existing subscription-driven demand profile and fast shipping proposition supported by a nationwide distribution footprint.

Chewy CarePlus and Telehealth Extend the Relationship

Chewy has built a technology-enabled pet health ecosystem that includes telehealth through “Connect with a Vet,” medication compounding, and insurance and wellness offerings under the CarePlus suite. These services push the experience toward end-to-end engagement rather than a single transaction.



The strategic thread is continuity. Telehealth can help sustain contact between routine purchases, while pharmacy and compounding support ongoing needs that are naturally recurring.

Over time, that broader set of touchpoints can expand lifetime value and support a more premium mix, which aligns with Chewy’s emphasis on improving customer experience through scalable, proprietary technology and stronger engagement.

CHWY Sponsored Ads Become a Margin Lever

Sponsored ads are emerging as a meaningful profitability lever. Chewy cited sponsored ads as a high-margin contributor that supports gross margin improvement through mix shift, while also offering premium placements for vendors.



That matters because management’s fiscal 2025 adjusted EBITDA margin guidance of 5.6% to 5.7% implies about 90 basis points of year-over-year expansion, with roughly 60% of the uplift expected to come from gross margin improvements driven by high-margin contributors like sponsored ads, premium mix and the health ecosystem.

Chewy+ Membership Maturity Supports Frequency

Chewy+ is another engagement lever that can influence ordering behavior. The annual fee increased to $79 from $49 at the end of October, and 80% of the membership base consists of paid members.



Chewy noted that paid members are generating gross margins in line with the enterprise while driving higher frequency, greater app adoption, stronger Autoship participation, and broader category participation, including hard goods and specialty.



Higher frequency and deeper category participation can improve revenue visibility, while app adoption and subscription intensity can support more efficient marketing and better unit economics over time.

CHWY's Near-Term Risks

The near-term setup still has constraints. Management pointed to a restrained demand environment, with the pet industry expected to grow at a low-single-digit rate and pet household formation remaining flattish. Promotional periods can also pressure operating leverage. The fourth quarter is framed as an investment quarter, with promotions and elevated media rates.



Finally, share-based compensation can dilute how much operational progress shows up in earnings. For fiscal 2025, the company expected $315 million of share-based compensation, while fourth-quarter adjusted earnings guidance of 24 cents to 27 cents a share implied a sequential decline from the third-quarter earnings of 32 cents. With CHWY holding a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), execution on these emerging margin levers remains the key swing factor for investor sentiment.

