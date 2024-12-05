Chewy earnings selloff a buying opportunity, says Citi

Citi analyst Steven Zaccone says Chewy’s (CHWY) Q3 earnings showed sequentially improving fundamentals “but missed a high bar of market expectations.” It sees the post-earnings share weakness as a buying opportunity and keeps a Buy rating on the name with a $40 price target Citi still views Chewy as one of the more attractive EBITDA expansion stories in consumer growth.

