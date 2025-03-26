CHEWY Earnings Results: $CHWY Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHEWY ($CHWY) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, missing estimates of $0.05 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $3,247,386,000, missing estimates of $3,262,692,655 by $-15,306,655.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CHWY stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CHEWY Insider Trading Activity

CHEWY insiders have traded $CHWY stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHWY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS GP LLC ARGOS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,077,242 shares for an estimated $908,129,219 .

. SUMIT SINGH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 1,420,714 shares for an estimated $50,677,258 .

. DAVID REEDER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 522,916 shares for an estimated $19,723,340 .

. SATISH MEHTA (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 444,053 shares for an estimated $16,549,526.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CHEWY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of CHEWY stock to their portfolio, and 234 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CHEWY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHWY in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/13/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/05/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/20/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 11/08/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CHEWY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHWY forecast page.

CHEWY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHWY recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CHWY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Forbes from Guggenheim set a target price of $42.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $42.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Arun Sundaram from CFRA set a target price of $39.0 on 12/04/2024

on 12/04/2024 Bill Kerr from Citigroup set a target price of $38.0 on 10/09/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.