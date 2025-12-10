Markets
CHWY

Chewy Earnings Up In Q3; Stock Plummets In Pre-market

December 10, 2025 — 07:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Chewy, Inc. (CHWY), an e-commerce company, on Wednesday reported its net income increased in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income increased to $59 million from $4.2 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.14 versus $0.01 last year.

On the adjusted basis, net income surged to $135.7 million from $85 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.32 versus $0.20 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $180.9 million from $138.2 million in the previous year.

Income from operations rose to $65.2 million from $25.6 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $3.12 billion from $2.88 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, 6.57% lesser at $32.52 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CHWY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.