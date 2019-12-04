Chewy (CHWY) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Chewy, Inc. CHWY is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2019 financial numbers on Dec 9, after the closing bell. We note that the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.1% in the last reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 15 cents. We note that the consensus estimate for earnings has been unchanged over the past 30 days. Meanwhile, the consensus mark for revenues stands at $1,200 million.

Key Factors to Note

Chewy has been focused on improving the e-commerce platform, expanding brand assortment and enhancing delivery capabilities by opening fulfillment centers. It launched Data Management Platform to manage investments across marketing channels.

The company’s new business, Chewy Pharmacy, has been performing well and witnessing positive consumer response. In this regard, Chewy remains focused on enhancing pet health and wellness by product innovation and increased investment in the same. The impacts of such endeavors are likely to get reflected in fiscal third-quarter sales. In the fiscal second-quarter earnings call, management had projected third-quarter sales between $1.19 billion and $1.21 billion, indicating growth of 36-38% from the year-ago reported figure.

However, Chewy has been grappling with escalated SG&A expenses for a while. SG&A as a percentage of sales grew 60 basis points to 17.4% in the last reported quarter. The rise can partly be attributable to costs related to operating as a public company. Any deleverage in SG&A is expected to get reflected on the company’s margins.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Chewy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Although Chewy carries a Zacks Rank #3, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.01% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

General Mills GIS has an Earnings ESP of +1.58% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Big Lots BIG currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.85% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

