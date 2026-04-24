Chewy (CHWY) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Chewy (CHWY) closed at $26.02, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online pet store had lost 5.04% lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 11% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.11%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Chewy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Chewy is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.86%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.36 billion, indicating a 7.87% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.63 per share and revenue of $13.69 billion, which would represent changes of +28.35% and +8.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.64% higher. Chewy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Chewy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.78. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.24.

It is also worth noting that CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.61. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.88 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 166, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.