Chewy (CHWY) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Chewy (CHWY) closed the latest trading day at $16.93, indicating a -1.8% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.17% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

The the stock of online pet store has fallen by 6.1% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Chewy in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, down 37.5% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.81 billion, showing a 3.69% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Chewy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Chewy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.74, which means Chewy is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CHWY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

