Chewy (CHWY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed at $37.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.4% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.28%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.36%.

Shares of the online pet store witnessed a gain of 5.24% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 9.07% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.

The upcoming earnings release of Chewy will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.20, indicating a 11.11% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.2 billion, indicating a 13.11% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Chewy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.32% downward. Chewy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Chewy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.96.

We can additionally observe that CHWY currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.82. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.