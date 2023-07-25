Chewy (CHWY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed the most recent trading day at $33.77, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the online pet store had lost 10.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

Chewy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Chewy is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.76 billion, up 13.69% from the year-ago period.

CHWY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $11.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.66% and +12.09%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 61.9% higher within the past month. Chewy currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Chewy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 60.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.48, so we one might conclude that Chewy is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

