Chewy (CHWY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed at $38.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the online pet store had lost 0.7% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chewy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.76 billion, up 13.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $11.32 billion, which would represent changes of +5.66% and +12.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 61.9% higher. Chewy is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chewy has a Forward P/E ratio of 68.18 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.04.

Also, we should mention that CHWY has a PEG ratio of 3.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Consumer Products - Staples stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chewy (CHWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.