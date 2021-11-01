Chewy (CHWY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed the most recent trading day at $74.71, moving -1.44% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online pet store had gained 12.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CHWY as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CHWY to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.21 billion, up 24.16% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $8.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.11% and +25.21%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CHWY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CHWY currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CHWY has a Forward P/E ratio of 997.37 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.87.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

