Chewy (CHWY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed the most recent trading day at $34.90, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the online pet store had gained 0.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 8.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.72%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chewy as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Chewy is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 166.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.51 billion, up 13.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.11 per share and revenue of $10.1 billion, which would represent changes of -466.67% and +13.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Chewy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CHWY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

