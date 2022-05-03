Chewy (CHWY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chewy (CHWY) closed at $30.30, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the online pet store had lost 33.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.48%.

Chewy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of -$0.13 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 186.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.42 billion, up 13.27% from the year-ago period.

CHWY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.43 per share and revenue of $10.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1533.33% and +15.85%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Chewy is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CHWY in the coming trading sessions

