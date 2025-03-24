Is Chewy (CHWY) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Chewy (CHWY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Chewy is one of 214 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chewy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHWY's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CHWY has gained about 1.1% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -2.9%. This means that Chewy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (PROSY) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.3%.

In Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Chewy belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.8% so far this year, so CHWY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Chewy and Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

