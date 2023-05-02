Chewy (CHWY) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed at $31.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.11% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the online pet store had lost 15.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.53%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chewy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, down 150% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.73 billion, up 12.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $11.23 billion, which would represent changes of -103.77% and +11.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Chewy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

