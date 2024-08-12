Chewy (CHWY) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Chewy (CHWY) ending at $23.74, denoting a -0.29% adjustment from its last day's close. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.21%.

Shares of the online pet store have depreciated by 10.25% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.22%.

The upcoming earnings release of Chewy will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 28, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.22, reflecting a 46.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.86 billion, up 2.86% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.96 per share and a revenue of $11.74 billion, signifying shifts of +39.13% and +5.54%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Chewy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Chewy is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Chewy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.84.

It's also important to note that CHWY currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

