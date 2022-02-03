Chewy (CHWY) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed at $43.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.59% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the online pet store had lost 15.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.72%.

Chewy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, down 163.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.43 billion, up 18.77% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chewy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1200% lower. Chewy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CHWY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

